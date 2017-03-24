China’s passenger vehicle market: clean, connected, and sold online

The passenger vehicle market in China continues to accelerate, and not just in terms of sales, as Frost & Sullivan’s Chan Ming Lih explores

China remains the largest passenger vehicle market in the world, and is still experiencing rapid growth in terms of new vehicle sales, vehicles in operation and production volume. Several factors have established China as the world leader for sales, including high economic growth, increasing disposable incomes, infrastructure development and enhancement, expanding production capacities, recognition of individual esteem, an advanced automotive…