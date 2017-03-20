China’s auto industry: from charcoal-powered cars to full autonomy

The Chinese automotive industry has a story like no other in the world. As Markus Pfefferer, Managing Director – Asia Pacific at Ducker Worldwide explains, it seems the future will be just as interesting

Imagine a scenario in the not-too-distant future – perhaps five to seven years from now – in which a significant number of the passenger vehicles roaming the streets of Berlin, Paris or Los Angeles were made in China.

It may sound far-fetched, but China is by far the largest producer of vehicles in the world. Since 2009, annual vehicle production has exceeded that of the…