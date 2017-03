The pace of technological development will present challenges for suppliers in China, but with a global footprint, Yanfeng Automotive Interiors has confidence in continued success. By Xavier Boucherat

Yanfeng Automotive Interiors (YFAI), the joint venture of Yanfeng Automotive Trim Systems and Johnson Controls launched in 2015, is a giant in its segment, with 33,000 employees worldwide across 113 manufacturing plants and technical centres in 18 countries. In its home nation of China, it produces interior …