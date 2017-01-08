Home > Analysis > CES 2017: AI, autonomy and mobility pods

CES 2017: AI, autonomy and mobility pods

January 8, 2017

Michael Nash takes a look at the major trends on show at CES 2017

The world’s biggest technology show is becoming a hotbed for car technology. OEMs and Tier 1 suppliers alike treated the CES 2017 as a chance to show media and the public a glimpse in the future of mobility – and based on keynotes and announcements, the future will be clean, connected, shared and autonomous. Many of these vehicles could resemble pods rather than cars….

