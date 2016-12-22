Caution and vigilance essential in the global truck market of 2017

The success of the trucking sector in 2017 will ultimately be determined by factors outside of its control, writes Oliver Dixon

That 2016 was the year of the outlier is something of an understatement. This is a broad assertion that spawns a number of disparate observations. From a societal perspective, 2016 was a year of historical – and in many ways – worrying change. From an economic perspective, it was one that caused questions of a very fundamental nature to be not so much asked as shouted by electorates on two continents. From an intellectual perspective it was a fascinating year; from a practical perspective, it was rather more troubling….