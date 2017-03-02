Carbon fibre could soon creep into mass-market model design

Michael Nash talks to ELG’s Frazer Barnes about the future use of recycled carbon fibre to make vehicles lighter and more cost-efficient to run

ELG Carbon Fibre and Adesso Advanced Materials, developers and suppliers of recycled carbon fibre materials and products, have recently concluded a memorandum of understanding (MOU) regarding cooperation to develop composite components for the automotive industry. The products will be based on ELG’s recycled carbon fibre materials, and will initially be used to investigate applications identified by Chery New Energy Automobile Technology on its eQ1 electric vehicle (EV)….