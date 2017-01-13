Car-sharing and autonomous driving central for EV profitability

Michael Nash talks to manufacturers and market watchers about potential strategies for selling more electric vehicles

The start of 2017 has seen several major announcements and advancements in the electric vehicle (EV) segment. Ford, for example, has revealed plans for the rapid rollout of electrified models over the next few years, while Renault has announced an open-sourced EV platform. As for EV tech, start-up Faraday Future (FF) unveiled the details of its FF91 – set to be the fastest EV in production with a zero to 60mph time of 2.9 seconds….