More than car share, less than lease – Book by Cadillac

Cadillac Chief Marketing Officer Uwe Ellinghaus speaks to Megan Lampinen about freeing drivers from the baggage of traditional ownership

Book by Cadillac – it’s not a lease. It’s not quite car share. It’s something in between that could attract conquest customers and turn them into future owners. The new monthly service delivers the Cadillac model of choice (within a limited range) to members for use as they need. The brand is billing the option as one that frees buyers “from the baggage that comes with traditional vehicle ownership.”…