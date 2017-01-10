Home > Analysis > More than car share, less than lease – Book by Cadillac

More than car share, less than lease – Book by Cadillac

January 10, 2017

Cadillac Chief Marketing Officer Uwe Ellinghaus speaks to Megan Lampinen about freeing drivers from the baggage of traditional ownership

Book by Cadillac – it’s not a lease. It’s not quite car share. It’s something in between that could attract conquest customers and turn them into future owners. The new monthly service delivers the Cadillac model of choice (within a limited range) to members for use as they need. The brand is billing the option as one that frees buyers “from the baggage that comes with traditional vehicle ownership.”…

This content is available only to members of Automotive World with a valid subscription.

Next steps:

Editorial Schedule | Media Pack | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Copyright Information | © automotive world ltd. all rights reserved. 2017