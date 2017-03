Cameras get smart in the push for driverless cars

Hungarian start-up AImotive believes it has the fastest route to a Level 5 autonomous driving system. The answer, it says, is behind the camera. By Freddie Holmes

With the push to launch autonomous vehicles often likened to an industry-wide race, finding a safe way to market faster than the competition will be key. By pairing advanced artificial intelligence (AI) technology with low-cost camera sensors, Hungarian start-up AImotive believes it is in pole position….