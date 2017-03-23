In-cab artificial lighting to tackle driver drowsiness

Using artificial lighting could improve the safety of commercial vehicles by lowering driver fatigue, writes Michael Nash

Enter a Casino in Las Vegas at any point during the day or night and you are welcomed into a busy, bright environment. The famous Paris hotel has blue skies painted on its ceiling, while many of the casinos pump fresh air into the room. These measures are designed to keep the punters wide awake, reducing drowsiness to make sure they keep spending money.

Similar techniques could be utilised in the commercial vehicle (CV) segment. Creating a bright environment with simulated natural daylight could help reduce driver drowsiness, making sure they are operating their vehicles safely and efficiently….