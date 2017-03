While Vauxhall's new owner has pledged to keep plants open, he has warned that Brexit could entail serious challenges for the UK supply chain. By Megan Lampinen

General Motors may not have been willing to navigate the maze of Brexit, but with its purchase of Opel/Vauxhall – and the accompanying promise to maintain operations and personnel – PSA will. It is clearly a gamble, as there is little certainty for any industry players on what this withdrawal from the European Union (EU) will entail….