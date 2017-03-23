Brexit and Uber no deterrent to Geely’s London Taxi Company plans

Despite Brexit and the rise of apps like Uber, The London Taxi Company is pushing ahead with new UK production facilities for electric taxis. By Megan Lampinen

The launch of the London Taxi Company’s (LTC) new plant represents a real coup for the traditional taxi industry as well as UK manufacturing. The £300m (US$374m) facility opens as wider industry trends threaten both of these areas.

The plant will start production with the world’s first purpose-built, mass market electric taxi. The models incorporate electric powertrain system technologies from Volvo Car, another Geely-owned company, but retain the iconic exterior design. …