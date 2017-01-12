BREAKING: FCA under fire for Clean Air Act Violations

Dieselgate part 2 threatens as the US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the California Air Resources Board (CARB) both issue notices of Clean Air Act violations to Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. and FCA US LLC. As with Volkswagen before it, the charge specifically focuses on installation and failure to disclose engine management software that resulted in higher than expected NOx emissions….
This content is available only to members of Automotive World with a valid subscription.
Next steps:
- Log in to your account
- Contact us for membership pricing