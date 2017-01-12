BREAKING: FCA under fire for Clean Air Act Violations

CARB thinks it's uncovered another OEM that tried to skirt the rules, but FCA insists its emission control technology is not a defeat device. By Megan Lampinen

Dieselgate part 2 threatens as the US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the California Air Resources Board (CARB) both issue notices of Clean Air Act violations to Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. and FCA US LLC. As with Volkswagen before it, the charge specifically focuses on installation and failure to disclose engine management software that resulted in higher than expected NOx emissions….