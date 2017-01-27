Breakfast with Trump: C-Suite offer postprandial feedback

What exactly did Trump ask at that meeting in DC? So far management have been cautiously optimistic in their official statements, but analysts are keen to delve deeper. By Megan Lampinen

The 2016 full year earnings releases at the Big Three have come out just days after their Chief Executives met with the new US President Donald Trump. While it is much too early to see any impact of new policies on the bottom lines, possible policy changes dominate analyst concerns.

The breakfast meeting was interpreted by some industry watchers as a sign of the industry’s importance to the wider economy, for which Trump has ambitious plans. So far management have been cautiously optimistic in their carefully worded official statements. GM’s Chief Executive Mary Barra, for instance, commented on the “constructive and wide-ranging discussion about how we can work together on policies that support a strong and competitive economy and auto industry, one that supports the environment and safety.”…