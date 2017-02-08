Border tax: GM claims it is ‘better positioned’ than others

Mary Barra says Trump's administration "is really listening" to concerns from the automotive industry, where some players could face price hikes of US$17,000/vehicle. By Megan Lampinen

A border tax with Mexico is looming for US manufacturers. President Donald Trump made it one of the priorities of his campaign and it promises to play out, in some shape and form, under his administration. OEMs and analysts alike are scrambling to secure insight into the possible implications for their production footprints, supply chains and bottom lines….