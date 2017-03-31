BMW unites 3D printing and virtual reality in design process

The German OEM is the first to use a mixed virtual reality system supplied by Unreal Engine, writes Michael Nash

3D printing and virtual reality (VR) – two trends in vehicle manufacturing and design that have remained separate, up until now. BMW has recently announced that it has starting using the world’s first mixed reality system, combining additive manufacturing with VR in the hope of evaluating design options in a more efficient and cost-effective manner.

“We are the first car manufacturer to adopt this VR technology,” a spokesperson for the company told Automotive World. “Through the introduction of the technology, engineers and designers will be able to immerse themselves in a virtual world that feels as close to a true driving situation as is currently possible.”…