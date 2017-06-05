Blind spot monitoring crucial to enhance commercial vehicle safety

The blind spot on commercial vehicles needs addressing with improved direct vision as well as detection systems, writes Michael Nash

The blind spot is a cause of frustration in the automotive industry. The area around a vehicle that can’t be directly seen by the driver, it is often highlighted as the cause of many collisions.

Commercial vehicles (CVs) are longer and wider than passenger cars, making the blind spots much larger. Several companies have designed assistance systems to combat this, while another long-term approach could require a complete re-design of truck cabs….