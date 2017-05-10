BEVs could cover 1,000km with new battery concepts

Michael Nash takes a look at recent battery developments that could let drivers cover distances comparable to gasoline-powered vehicles before stopping to charge

The market potential for battery electric vehicles (BEVs) is huge. As urban populations grow and governments around the world focus on improving air quality in cities, the BEV becomes an increasingly enticing prospect for both OEMs and consumers.

Sales are steadily rising at the moment, but the BEV segment remains restricted by low ranges and is plagued by high initial costs. Battery technology developers are looking at numerous approaches to overcome these challenges while also identifying techniques that allow them to keep down the total vehicle weight and allow users to charge faster without degrading the battery lifecycle….