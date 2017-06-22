Autonomous driving to ‘generate an entirely new form of expression’

Instead of the bland concept pods that are synonymous with autonomous driving today, highly autonomous cars of the future could be unique and personalised. By Michael Nash

When we think of highly autonomous vehicles grouped together and moving in tandem we often picture a platoon of identical and impersonal pods. While these could allow occupants to spend time doing other tasks instead of driving, like catching up on emails for example, they could also take away from the fun of driving and the feeling of owning a unique car.

Volkswagen is keen to prevent this from happening, and as such, is looking to leverage research from a number of its facilities to make sure that the autonomous car of the future is exciting….