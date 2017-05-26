Home > Analysis > Autonomous car revolution requires ‘flexible alliances’

May 26, 2017

Companies are eager to get in on the action when it comes to autonomous driving technology, but strength is in numbers and partnerships are crucial. By Michael Nash

A recent report from the management consultant company McKinsey describes the evolution and on-going development of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) as well as autonomous driving technology. It suggests that Level 4 autonomous vehicles will “probably appear” for use by the general public over the next five years.

As well as the testing and continued development of their vehicles and systems, companies must look to establish strong and flexible partnerships if they are to hit this target….

This content is available only to members of Automotive World with a valid subscription.

