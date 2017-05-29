Autonomous benefits vs purchase intent: disconnect clouds business model

Consumer views could reshape the autonomous future. Inrix speaks to Megan Lampinen about what the latest study revealed about their interests and concerns

Automotive industry players are scrambling to prepare for autonomous vehicles. The promise of massive safety improvements and the chance to turn the daily commute into productive or relaxing time is alluring, but many consumers are yet to be convinced. What is it specifically that’s concerning them? Inrix’s Connected & Autonomous Vehicle (CAV) Consumer Survey seeks to shed light on that and other views that could reshape the autonomous future.

“Everybody is ploughing money into developing autonomous vehicles (AVs) and the question is, what’s this going to look like? How big is this market?” commented Graham Cookson, Chief Economist & Head of Research, Inrix….