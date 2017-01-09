Automotive World’s overview of the key new model launches at the 2017 Detroit auto show

The Detroit Auto Show – officially the North American International Auto Show (NAIAS) – falls particularly awkwardly this year. Whilst the marketing and PR departments become increasingly accustomed – or resigned – to planning annual back-to-back shows in Nevada and Michigan, senior management has been doing its best in recent weeks and months to plan for the impact of an all-new US administration.

Although the press gets an early look around the show, NAIAS ends officially on 22 January, the third day of Donald Trump’s presidency. One might, of course, be forgiven for thinking he’d already been sworn in; the two big local OEMs will be pulling out all the stops at the Cobo Center to accentuate the positive after seeing their CES campaigns overshadowed by the President-elect’s urge to do business by Twitter.

Mobility services, mobility solutions, artificial intelligence, Big Data, car sharing and autonomous driving are high on the agenda for every OEM, and the excitement of fast-moving new technology has already been unveiled in Las Vegas; it’s thus left to those OEMs exhibiting at the Detroit show to generate as much additional interest as possible with the metalwork that still forms their core business.

As ever, several key brands have opted to not run booths at Detroit this year, including BMW Group’s Mini and Rolls-Royce marques, VW Group’s Bentley and Porsche, as well as Jaguar Land Rover and Maserati. Tesla, of course, is a rarity at auto shows. Inevitably, the conversation will once again turn to the timing of the Detroit auto show, the relevance of the event, and indeed the relevance of any auto show in its current form.

Let’s save such discussions for another time, though, and focus our attention for now on the debuts scheduled for the 2017 Detroit Auto Show.

Here, Automotive World takes a look at the highlights of the 2017 Detroit auto show. This article will be updated throughout the show’s press days to include key new model launches.

Some of the most significant new models and concept cars at the 2017 Detroit auto show include:

BMW GROUP

BMW

5 Series Sedan – The new BMW 5 Series model range sees the world’s most successful business sedan enter its seventh generation. LINK TO THE PRESS RELEASE

Concept X2 – The sporty Concept X2 makes its US premiere as an urban-concept addition to the compact segment.

LINK TO THE PRESS RELEASE

GENERAL MOTORS

Chevrolet

Traverse – This next-gen Traverse is Chevrolet’s latest crossover/SUV offering.

LINK TO THE PRESS RELEASE

KIA MOTORS CORPORATION

Kia

Stinger – The name of Kia’s GT has been revealed at last. The Stinger – described by the OEM as a five-passenger fastback sports sedan - will go on sale in late 2017.

LINK TO THE PRESS RELEASE

NISSAN MOTOR COMPANY

Infiniti

QX50 Concept – The Infiniti QX50 Concept showcases the brand’s vision for a next-generation mid-size premium SUV.

LINK TO THE PRESS RELEASE

TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION

Lexus

LS – The new Lexus LS will make its world debut in Detroit.

LINK TO THE PRESS RELEASE

VOLKSWAGEN GROUP

Audi

Q8 concept – The addition of a Q8 model to Audi’s utility vehicle range will be preceded by the debut of a concept version at the Detroit motor show.

LINK TO THE PRESS RELEASE

Volkswagen

I.D Microbus concept – This as-yet unnamed concept will debut in Detroit. The electric I.D microbus concept will be powered by two electric motors, and will be equipped to function in autonomous mode.

LINK TO THE PRESS RELEASE

Tiguan Allspace – Volkswagen launches a lengthened version of the bestseller in its latest addition to the Tiguan range.

LINK TO THE PRESS RELEASE