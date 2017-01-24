Automotive lighting in steady evolution

The race is on to offer improved lighting systems to the mass market, writes Frost & Sullivan’s Kamalesh Mohanarangam

According to a recent report from the European Commission, night-time driving presents higher risks per kilometer driven than daytime driving, especially for male drivers.

Most drivers feel stressed in poor visibility conditions, as their ability to perceive and judge distance is severely impaired. To that end, lighting remains a safety-critical feature.

However, it is no longer seen as merely a functional element of a vehicle;…