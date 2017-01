Auto industry stakeholders: are you ready for 2017?

M&A will fuel sweeping changes across the automotive industry in 2017, writes Randy Miller, Global Automotive & Transportation Leader, EY

In 2016, we saw the first steps in a permanent shift in our industry towards a future of autonomous vehicles and shared services.

OEMs announced their own autonomous vehicle spinoffs and subsidiaries, and more software start-ups and Silicon Valley companies partnered with major players in the automotive industry….