The auto industry must learn to engage with disengagement

There’s plenty to learn from autonomous driving disengagement data, writes Roger Lanctot

The California Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) requires companies seeking to test self-driving cars on public roads in the state to obtain an appropriate license and registration and to report so-called ‘disengagement’ events – when drivers must take control of the vehicle – on an annual basis. The fact that the driver can take control – since California requires steering wheels and brake and accelerator pedals – remains a sticking point with some companies, such as Alphabet and its Waymo division….