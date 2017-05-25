Home > Analysis > Audi’s new A8 – stripping back aluminium to select steel

Audi’s new A8 – stripping back aluminium to select steel

May 25, 2017

Michael Nash talks to ArcelorMittal’s Brad Davey about Audi’s decision to use more steel on its new A8 and the potential for multi-material design

Back in 1994, Audi caused a stir in the automotive industry by launching the first mass-market car to use an all-aluminium chassis, which was called the Audi

Space Frame. This was co-developed with Alcoa – a global supplier that claims to have “invented the aluminium industry in 1888.”

The A8 also used an all-aluminium body-in-white (BiW) that was slated to achieve significant weight savings. However, Audi has since changed its tune, and has recently announced it will leverage new grades of high-strength steels on its next-generation A8….

This content is available only to members of Automotive World with a valid subscription.

Next steps:

Editorial Schedule | Media Pack | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Copyright Information | © automotive world ltd. all rights reserved. 2017