Artificial intelligence helps driverless taxis get to ‘know’ their cities

Could autonomous taxis become the new normal for inner-city transportation? Automotive World talks to Karl Iagnemma about public reaction to nuTonomy’s software stack-driven taxi fleet in Singapore and elsewhere. By Freddie Holmes

Forget waiting in line to hail a cab – the taxi home from your inner-city office may soon be driverless, and all arranged and paid for through a smartphone.

That’s the vision of nuTonomy, a start-up founded by robotics experts from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), that’s developing an…