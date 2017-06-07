Artificial intelligence to deliver safe and personalised driving experience

Michael Nash talks to Xevo’s Dan Gittleman about the use of artificial intelligence and advanced data analytics to enhance the connected car

Consumers in the automotive industry have numerous demands that vary drastically depending on a number of factors, from location to age. A handful of trends are global in nature, such as the desire for more connected car features and a unique, personalised driving experience. One of the potential ways to deliver this is through the use of artificial intelligence (AI) and advanced data analysis – two areas that are currently a key focus for several OEMs and Tier 1 suppliers alike….