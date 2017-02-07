Apple texting lawsuit puts patents under scrutiny

Under patent law, just because a company holds a patent on a certain technology does not mean it has to act on it. Should this apply even to lifesaving technology? By Megan Lampinen

Texting while driving – everybody knows it can be dangerous but many people continue to do so. So far, the focus of most safety campaigns has been directed at driver behaviour, encouraging drivers to put away their phones or to opt for a hands-free service. However, as technology develops, new angles on liability are arising and the question of responsibility in the case of an accident has just become more complicated….