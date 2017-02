Michael Nash takes a look at recent events that suggest Audi Chief Executive Rupert Stadler may have known about diesel defeat devices

The VW Group has been busy working to clean up the mess following the uncovering of the diesel emissions scandal back in 2015. Details regarding who knew about the fitting of illegal defeat devices and when remain hazy, but new evidence brought to light in a German labour court incriminates Audi Chief Executive Rupert Stadler….