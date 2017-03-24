AI supercomputer to ‘supercharge roadmap to autonomous vehicles’

Bosch and Nvidia have recently unveiled a small supercomputer that could speed up the realisation of self-driving cars. Michael Nash investigates

Deep learning is the idea of computers making sense of huge amounts of data in the form of images, sound and text. It is the fastest growing field in artificial intelligence (AI), and is considered vital for the realisation of autonomous vehicles.

Bosch and Nvidia recently unveiled a small artificial intelligence (AI) supercomputer at the Bosch’s Connected World event in Berlin, Germany. With deep learning at its core, the suppliers are confident that the hardware marks an integral step in the acceleration of autonomous driving….