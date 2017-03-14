Home > Analysis > AI at the heart of forward-looking concept cars

AI at the heart of forward-looking concept cars

March 14, 2017

Several concept cars with artificial intelligence at their core have recently been unveiled at motor shows, writes Michael Nash

Several forward-looking concepts are starting to become synonymous with the future of mobility. Many OEMs have been exploring the potential use of artificial intelligence (AI) for years, for example. This has culminated in the recent presentation of numerous concept cars that look to enhance the relationship between occupant and vehicle….

This content is available only to members of Automotive World with a valid subscription.

Next steps:

Editorial Schedule | Media Pack | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Copyright Information | © automotive world ltd. all rights reserved. 2017