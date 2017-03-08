Agility and focus give start-ups the lead in the race for artificial intelligence

Automotive World speaks to FiveAI’s Stan Boland on the opportunities as a nimble start-up against global conglomerates. By Freddie Holmes

Despite their relative infancy, new entrants into the automotive software space may play a pivotal role in the car of the future.

Established OEMs like Daimler have even established start-up incubator projects to accelerate the development of new technologies, and various new entrants have been acquired in an effort to boost capabilities in self-driving vehicles. In May 2016, GM’s billion-dollar acquisition of Silicon Valley-based start-up Cruise Automation proved just how valuable outside expertise is becoming to global vehicle manufacturers. With this in mind, UK start-up FiveAI says that developers of…