Agility and focus give start-ups the lead in the race for artificial intelligence

Despite their relative infancy, new entrants into the automotive software space may play a pivotal role in the car of the future.
Established OEMs like Daimler have even established start-up incubator projects to accelerate the development of new technologies, and various new entrants have been acquired in an effort to boost capabilities in self-driving vehicles. In May 2016, GM’s billion-dollar acquisition of Silicon Valley-based start-up Cruise Automation proved just how valuable outside expertise is becoming to global vehicle manufacturers. With this in mind, UK start-up FiveAI says that developers of…
This content is available only to members of Automotive World with a valid subscription.
Next steps:
- Log in to your account
- Contact us for membership pricing