Adoption of best practices ‘vital for securing autonomous vehicles’

Michael Nash takes a look at the impact of using best practices for safeguarding against cyber threats in autonomous vehicles

Rapid progress is being made in the development of autonomous vehicle technology. Companies in a variety of different industries are spending huge amounts on R&D, and recent demonstrations of Level 5 autonomous vehicles have highlighted the current capability of the tech.

However, the deployment of these vehicles is reliant on more than just the cameras and sensors, and companies need to embrace a set of best practices to ensure they take each factor into account….