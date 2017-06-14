ADAS: sure it saves lives, but it’s a fortune to fix

High levels of ADAS adoption are making vehicles much more expensive to repair, but there are steps that OEMs can take to help address that. By Megan Lampinen

Advanced safety technology brings with it the promise of fewer collisions and injuries, but its uptake faces a serious obstacle in the form of repair and insurance costs. Fixing the wide range of Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) that are now present in vehicles doesn’t come cheap. In the UK, Thatcham Research reports a 32% rise in the average repair bill over the past three years….