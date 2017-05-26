ADAS suppliers to play key role in tackling Japan’s age challenge

Advanced Driver Assistance Systems could hold the key to overcoming one of Japan’s biggest societal challenges, says Denso’s Kazuoki Matsugatani. Words: Xavier Boucherat

Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) have become a critical business area for suppliers such as Denso, which in 2016 launched its ADAS Business and Technology Development Division. Based in Denso’s HQ city of Kariya, Aichi Prefecture, the department’s stated role is to chart a roadmap for the implementation of autonomous driving through the development of its underlying technologies, such as sensors.

The Japanese automotive industry has lead the way in ADAS with high adoption rates, and targets are increasingly bold – the government wants to boost automatic emergency braking (AEB) fitment rates to 90% of new vehicles by 2020. Kazuoki Matsugatani is currently Head of EU Engineering at Denso International Europe, and previously worked as Director of the ADAS Business and Technology Development Division. “AEB is becoming popular, even in basic…