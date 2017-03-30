5G networks to accelerate growth in mobility trends

Michael Nash takes a look at how the growing collaboration between OEMs and telecoms companies could impact on trends in mobility

At a time when competition in the automotive industry is more fierce and crowded than ever before, it’s important for companies to make the right friends. Cooperative partnerships are becoming increasingly common as OEMs team up to take on others.

Cross-industry collaboration is also becoming more common. One of the key trends here is the work between vehicle manufacturers and telecommunications companies, which is opening up a new avenue of opportunity….