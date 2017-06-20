5G and beam forming: the future of automotive communications

5G is coming. This next-gen communications technology is due in less than two years. Pilots are already taking place across the globe and vehicle manufacturers are excited. So they should be, writes Cat Dow

When vehicle manufacturers started discussions about autonomous vehicles, it was clear that the existing networks would never be able to meet their requirements. Future mobility sees self-driving cars, high levels of Cloud computing and the integration of smartphone applications into the car.

Founded by automotive OEMs and technology companies, such as BMW, Ericsson, Vodafone and Qualcomm, the 5G Automobile Association (5GAA) is in the process of collaborating to set new communication standards for the future.

As Stefano Sorrentino, Master Researcher for Ericsson, explains, “The truth is not one single industry can do this by themselves, so we are working together. …