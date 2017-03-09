3D printing grows from show parts to engineering lynchpin

Jeff Schipper, Director of Special Operations at Proto Labs, speaks to Megan Lampinen about how the rise of 3D printing is rewriting automotive design strategies

The automotive industry is flocking to 3D printing. The basic technology has been around for years, but recent advances have sparked an astronomical rise in interest from vehicle manufacturers through to Tier 1, 2 and 3 suppliers.

The digital ecosystem offers companies a quick and affordable design tool at a time when time to market has never been more critical. Digital manufacturers like Proto Labs are helping manufacturers create a wide range of low volume, highly customised parts. Jeff Schipper, Director of Special Operations at Proto Labs, believes that uptake is only set to grow, and with it a new approach to vehicle design itself….