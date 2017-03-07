The 2017 Geneva Motor Show

Automotive World’s overview of the key new model launches at the 2017 Geneva International Motor Show

In terms of grabbing the Geneva show headlines, it will be a hard act to follow the announcement of PSA’s acquisition of GM’s European operations.

Yet Geneva always delivers, be it green tech, high end luxury and power, or big stories. The mix of cars this year is wide and varied, with the Kia Picanto, Seat Ibiza and Suzuki Swift at one end and the Lamborghini Huracan Performante, the Ferrari 812 Superfast and the McLaren 720S at the other.

These are good times for PSA, which just walked away with the European Car of the Year award for the Peugeot 3008, and its existing partnership with GM will show the fruits of its labour in the form of the Opel Crossland X and the Citroen C3 Picasso, which share underpinnings.

Look out, too, for big news from the VW Group, not only in the form of new product (VW Arteon, SEAT Ibiza) but also a first glimpse at its future-looking strategy, most notably the Sedric autonomous driving concept.

It will be almost impossible to get past the PSA-Opel story, but Geneva will certainly do its best.

Here, Automotive World takes a look at the highlights of the 2017 Geneva International motor show. This article will be updated throughout the show’s two press days to include key new model launches.

Some of the most significant new models and concept cars at the 2017 Geneva International motor show include:

BMW Group

BMW 4 Series – To be unveiled in public for the first time, the new BMW 4 Series will reveal interior, design, chassis and equipment enhancements. LINK TO THE PRESS RELEASE

BMW 5 Series Touring - The new BMW 5 Series Touring has larger exterior dimensions and will provide more space for passengers and luggage. LINK TO THE PRESS RELEASE

Rolls-Royce Velar

FUJI HEAVY INDUSTRIES

Subaru XV - The all-new Subaru XV will be unveiled at the 87th Geneva International motor show. LINK TO THE PRESS RELEASE

GEELY

Volvo XC60 – second generation model

GENERAL MOTORS

Opel/Vauxhall Crossland X – This model shares underpinnings with the Citroen C3 Picasso

Opel/Vauxhall Insignia - The second-generation Insignia is the first Opel available with an eight-speed automatic transmission and intelligent all-wheel drive with torque vectoring. It will make its world debut at the 2017 Geneva motor show. LINK TO THE PRESS RELEASE

HONDA MOTOR COMPANY

Honda Civic Type R - The Civic Type R was developed in parallel with the new standard Civic hatchback and will officially launch the all-new at the Geneva motor show. LINK TO THE PRESS RELEASE

HYUNDAI MOTOR

Hyundai i30 Tourer

Kia Rio – the all-new Kia Picanto debuts on the shores of Lake Geneva

MITSUBISHI MOTOR CORPORATION

Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross - This new compact SUV will broaden the brand’s model range, and will sit alongside the Mitsubishi ASX and Mitsubishi Outlander. LINK TO THE PRESS RELEASE

PSA GROUP

Citroen C3 Picasso – Fruit of the GM-PSA partnership, this Citroen shares underpinnings with the Opel Crossland X

Citroen C3 Picasso – Fruit of the GM-PSA partnership, this Citroen shares underpinnings with the Opel Crossland X

RENAULT GROUP

Renault

Alpine A110

TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION

Toyota i-TRIL – The electric-motor powered concept showcases Toyota research innovations and features Active Lean technology, similar to that used by the Toyota i-ROAD. LINK TO THE PRESS RELEASE

Lexus LS 500h – The all-new LS 500h will be revealed at the Geneva motor show, following the world premiere of the LS 500 at this year’s Detroit Auto Show. LINK TO THE PRESS RELEASE

VOLKSWAGEN GROUP

SEAT Ibiza – For SEAT, the 2017 Geneva Motor Show is all about the all-new, fifth generation Ibiza. LINK TO THE PRESS RELEASE

Volkswagen Arteon - Positioned above the Passat, the Arteon replaces the CC

Volkswagen Sedric concept – Sedric, which stands for self-driving car , is VW’s take on autonomous driving. LINK TO THE PRESS RELEASE